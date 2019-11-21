'MJ' musical finds its Michael Jackson

It hasn't been as easy as ABC to find an actor to play Michael Jackson in the coming Broadway musical "MJ," but the search is finally over.

Producers announced on Thursday that Ephraim Sykes, who earned a featured actor Tony Award nomination for playing David Ruffin in the Temptations musical "Ain't Too Proud," will star as the iconic Jackson. Sykes' other Broadway credits include "The Little Mermaid," "Memphis," "Newsies," "Motown: The Musical" and "Hamilton."

"MJ," which begins previews July 6 and opens Aug. 13, features a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon. Tickets go on sale Jan. 15; for more information, go to mjthemusical.com.