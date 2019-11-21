TODAY'S PAPER
'MJ' musical finds its Michael Jackson

Ephraim Sykes will star as Michael Jackson in

Ephraim Sykes will star as Michael Jackson in the Broadway musical "MJ." Credit: Little Fang Photo

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
It hasn't been as easy as ABC to find an actor to play Michael Jackson in the coming Broadway musical "MJ," but the search is finally over.

Producers announced on Thursday that Ephraim Sykes, who earned a featured actor Tony Award nomination for playing David Ruffin in the Temptations musical "Ain't Too Proud," will star as the iconic Jackson. Sykes' other Broadway credits include "The Little Mermaid," "Memphis," "Newsies," "Motown: The Musical" and "Hamilton."

"MJ," which begins previews July 6 and opens Aug. 13, features a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon. Tickets go on sale Jan. 15; for more information, go to mjthemusical.com

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

