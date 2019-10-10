Michael Jackson musical to open in August

"MJ," the upcoming Broadway musical inspired by the life of Michael Jackson, wants to be starting something next summer.

Producers announced on Thursday that "MJ" will begin previews at the Neil Simon Theatre on July 6 and officially open on Aug. 13. The news follows an announcement last week that the show, which was originally titled "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" had been renamed.

As previously announced, "MJ" will feature a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and songs by Jackson. the score will consist of Jacksona score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon ("An American in Paris") will direct and choreograph the show.

Tickets for "MJ" will go on sale Jan. 15. For more information, go to mjthemusical.com.