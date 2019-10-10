TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Michael Jackson musical to open in August

Michael Jackson's life is the inspiration for the

Michael Jackson's life is the inspiration for the new musical "MJ" coming to Broadway in the summer. Photo Credit: Associated Press/Cliff Schiappa

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"MJ," the upcoming Broadway musical inspired by the life of Michael Jackson, wants to be starting something next summer.

Producers announced on Thursday that "MJ" will begin previews at the Neil Simon Theatre on July 6 and officially open on Aug. 13. The news follows an announcement last week that the show, which was originally titled "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" had been renamed.

As previously announced, "MJ" will feature a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and songs by Jackson. the score will consist of Jacksona score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon ("An American in Paris") will direct and choreograph the show.

Tickets for "MJ" will go on sale Jan. 15. For more information, go to mjthemusical.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Howard Stern and Beth Stern attend the North Stern proposes (again), this time on live TV
Leading character Tim (played by Paul Valentino) in Young LI producers talk short film 'Fragile White Boy'
Peter Weber of 'Bachelor' Peter Weber '100% OK' after injury
Jenna Dewan previously hosted NBC's "World of Dance." Jenna Dewan to host Fox's 'Flirty Dancing'
Theresa Caputo, the" Long Island Medium," on Wednesday, 'Long Island Medium' gets in the spirit of season 14
Jay Leno talks race rivalries with Matt Damon, Leno talks racing movie 'Ford v Ferrari' with Damon
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search