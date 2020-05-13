'MJ the Musical' rescheduled for next spring

"MJ the Musical," which was expected to heat up Broadway this summer before the coronavirus pandemic shut down Broadway, has been rescheduled. The show about Michael Jackson is now set to begin previews at the Neil Simon Theatre on March 8 and will officially open on April 15 producers said Wednesday.

The announcement came the day after the Broadway League revealed that theaters would remain closed through Sept. 6. "MJ the Musical" had originally been set to open Aug. 13. Producers said that current ticket holders would be issued an automatic refund.

"MJ the Musical" will star Ephraim Sykes, who played David Ruffin in "Ain't Too Proud," as Jackson. Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage penned the book for the musical, which will features songs from the pop star's days as part of the Jackson Five and as a solo artist.