TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
57° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

'MJ the Musical' rescheduled for next spring

The songs of Michael Jackson will be featured

The songs of Michael Jackson will be featured in "MJ the Musical," which will now open on Broadway in April. Credit: AP / Mike Fiala

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"MJ the Musical," which was expected to heat up Broadway this summer before the coronavirus pandemic shut down Broadway, has been rescheduled. The show about Michael Jackson is now set to begin previews at the Neil Simon Theatre on March 8 and will officially open on April 15 producers said Wednesday.

The announcement came the day after the Broadway League revealed that theaters would remain closed through Sept. 6. "MJ the Musical" had originally been set to open Aug. 13. Producers said that current ticket holders would be issued an automatic refund.

"MJ the Musical" will star Ephraim Sykes, who played David Ruffin in "Ain't Too Proud," as Jackson. Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage penned the book for the musical, which will features songs from the pop star's days as part of the Jackson Five and as a solo artist.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Mark Ruffalo as Dominick and Thomas Birdsey 'I Know This Much Is True': Great Ruffalo, but  unengaging story
Fans can vote for their favorite "SpongeBob SquarePants" 'SpongeBob' cast to do virtual table read special
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, takes his final Disney makes filmed version of 'Hamilton' streamable in July
Steve Carell, center, joined fellow "The Office" cast 'Office' cast reunites virtually to celebrate a wedding
Gabrielle Union, left, and Jessica Alba star in 'Masked Singer,' Kim Cattrall soap on Fox's fall schedule
This image released by Netflix shows director Damien 'The Eddy': Rich, rewarding Netflix series worth your time
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search