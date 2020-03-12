THE SHOW "Moulin Rouge!"

THE DEAL If you want to hear all the backstories and behind-the-scenes workings of the hit musicals, join stars Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein for a conversation at the 92nd Street Y on April 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at 92y.org.

THE SHOW "Hadestown"

THE DEAL Can't make it to Broadway to see last year's Tony-winning best musical? Then catch the cast performance one of the smash numbers from the show on ABC's "The View" at 11 a.m. on March 19.

THE SHOW "Ragtime"

THE DEAL Kelli O'Hara will join Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald for the concert performance of "Ragtime" at the Actors Fund Benefit on April 27 at the Minskoff Theatre. The Tony-winning star will play Mother, the role originated in the 1997 Broadway production by Marin Mazzie, who died in 2018 and for whom the concert is being dedicated. The show is sold out, but to get on the waiting list, go to actorsfund.org/ragtimewaitlist.

THE SHOW "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion"

THE DEAL Those two dizzy blondes played by Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow in the 1997 movie comedy may soon be graduating to Off-Broadway. A workshop will take place in Seattle next week for the new musical starring Cortney Wolfson and Stephanie Renee Wall as the gal pals who hit the road for their high school reunion. Producers are gearing the show for a fall premiere at an Off-Broadway theater.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

HANGMEN After losing his job, Britain's second most famous executioner becomes a pub owner in Martin McDonagh's dark comedy which had successful runs in London and Off-Broadway. Opens Thursday at the John Golden Theatre. $69-$225; 212-239-6200, telecharge.com.

COMPANYS Direct from London comes the gender-bending revival of the Stephen Sondheim starring Katrina Lenk and Northport's own Patti LuPone. Opens March 22 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. $79-$329; 212-239-6200, telecharge.com.