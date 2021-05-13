Pardon our French, but ooh la la! The Broadway hits "Moulin Rouge!" and "Dear Evan Hansen" and Lincoln Center's "Flying Over Sunset" and "Intimate Apparel" are the latest in a wave of shows to announce that they will resume or begin performances.

"Moulin Rouge!" will be the first to start up, and frontline workers will be the first to see it. They will make up the audience at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre for a special dress rehearsal on Sept. 23, producers announced on Thursday. Performances for the general public will resume Sept. 24 with tickets going on sale Wednesday at seatgeek.com. The musical, which is set in 1900 Paris and is based on the hit movie starring Nicole Kidman, opened in July 2019.

Also announced was the return of the Tony Award-winning smash "Dear Evan Hansen." which will resume performances at the Music Box Theatre on Dec. 11, the fifth anniversary of its original opening night. (If you can't wait, the film version is scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 24.) Tickets for the show are available at dearevanhansen.com.

Finally, Lincoln Center Theater announced opening dates for two shows. The musical "Flying Over Sunset" will resume previews Nov. 4 and open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on Dec. 6. "Sunset" is set in the 1950s and deals with three characters — writer Aldous Huxley, playwright and diplomat Clare Booth Luce and screen legend Cary Grant — and their real-life experiences using LSD.

Then the opera "Intimate Apparel" will return in previews at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on Jan. 4 and open Jan. 27. "Intimate Apparel" is based on the play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, who has written the libretto for the opera.