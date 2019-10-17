'Moulin Rouge!' album dropping, more theater news

THE SHOW "Mrs. Doubtfire"

THE DEAL "Tootsie" won't be the only musical on Broadway featuring a man pretending to be a woman. The opening date "Mrs. Doubtfire," based on the popular 1993 movie starring Robin Williams, has been set for April 5. The show, which will star Rob McClure as a divorced dad who gets hired by his ex as a nanny to his kids, will begin previews March 9 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Tickets go on sale Nov. 1.

THE SHOW "Moulin Rouge!"

THE DEAL Ooh la la! The physical CD edition of the original Broadway cast album of the hit musical comes out on Oct. 25 from House of Iona/RCA Records. The album features stars Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein and others belting such showstoppers as "Rolling in the Deep," "Nature Boy," "Your Song," "Firework" and "Chandelier."

THE SHOW "Lempicka"

THE DEAL The new musical directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin ("Hadestown") will open in the spring at California's La Jolla Playhouse ahead of its Broadway premiere next season. The show is a musical portrait of Polish artist Tamara de Lempicka, dubbed the "Baroness With a Brush," who was famous for her Art Deco portraits of the aristocracy and her controversial bisexual lifestyle. Cast for the show will be announced in the coming weeks.

WHAT The Virtual Broadway Run

THE DEAL You don't have to be a Broadway star or even a New York City resident to be a part of the Nov. 2 Broadway Run in midtown Manhattan. Anyone, anywhere can compete in a virtual version of the annual event that benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Complete a 5k at the time and venue of your choice and you'll receive a limited edition medal to commemorate the experience. Registration is $35 and the deadline is midnight on Nov. 9. For more details, go to broadwaycares.org/run. And jazz hands are not required — though highly encouraged.