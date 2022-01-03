Amid concerns of the growing COVID-19 surge and slumping ticket sales, producers of Broadway's "Mrs. Doubtfire" have announced that the show will take a nine-week hiatus starting Jan. 10.

"The first few months of a brand new Broadway show are an extraordinarily delicate and important period of time. With the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, 'Mrs. Doubtfire' would have to close permanently if the production didn’t take drastic, proactive measures," producer Kevin McCollum said in a statement. "Out of concern for the potential long-term employment of everyone who works on 'Mrs. Doubtfire,' and the extended run of the show, we have decided that following the Jan. 9 performance, the production will close for nine weeks, returning on March 15."

Ticket holders for performances during the hiatus can exchange them for a later date or request a refund from point of purchase, producer said.

The musical, which opened Dec. 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, is based on the 1993 hit movie comedy that starred Robin Williams as a divorced dad who dons drag and gets a job as his children's nanny. Rob McClure plays the title role in the show.

The news follows a recent wave of show closing notices, including "Waitress," "Jagged Little Pill," "Thoughts of a Colored Man," "Diana" and "Ain’t Too Proud. In addition, several shows recently had to cancel performances due to breakthrough COVID cases, including, "Aladdin," "Hamilton," "Moulin Rouge!" and "The Music Man," as well as "Mrs. Doubtfire."