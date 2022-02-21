Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' to reopen on April 14

Theatergoers will have to wait a little longer to see Rob McClure hoof it up in his brown brogue shoes as "Mrs. Doubtfire."

The reopening of the Broadway musical, which shut down last month and was supposed to return on March 15, has now been has been pushed back to April 14.

The show, which is based on the hit 1993 movie starring Robin Williams as a divorced dad who dresses as a woman and lands a job as his kids' nanny, has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. It played three previews before Broadway was completely shut down in March 2020. After finally opening on Dec. 5, "Mrs. Doubtfire" ceased performances on Jan. 9 due to the surge in breakthrough COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.

"When we closed on Jan. 9, we started working on a plan to reopen as soon as we could with the hope of providing long-term employment for everyone who works on 'Mrs. Doubtfire' and for an extended run of the show," said producer Kevin McCollum. "I am beyond grateful for the support of the extraordinary cast, crew, orchestra and creative team, along with the Roundabout Theatre Company, operators of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, who really want the show to be back and running, delighting audiences from around the world."

Tickets are on sale at telecharge.com. Those who had tickets for performances from March 15-April 13 can exchange them for another date.