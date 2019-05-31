Curtain to rise next year on the Museum of Broadway

A new pop-up museum highlighting the best of Broadway is set to launch next year, with interactive exhibits that will show visitors the history of the Great White Way, as well as behind-the-scenes looks at how shows are created.

"We look forward to crafting an interactive exhibition for people of all ages to engage with Broadway's history," said Julie Boardman, a producer and three-time Tony Award nominee who is presenting the Museum of Broadway, along with Diane Nicoletti of Rubik Marketing. The museum will "celebrate the community of artists whose work has transformed Broadway and shaped its legacy over the last 100 years," she said in a statement.

The planned museum will have three components: the evolution of the Theater District, the making of a show, and an immersive look at what planners call "game changers," shows that over the years have "challenged and redefined the very idea of what a Broadway show could be."

The exact location of the museum has not been announced, but State Sen. Brad Hoylman of the 27th District that encompasses much of the Theater District believes it will be a huge tourist draw wherever it ends up. "If New York is the cultural capital of the world," he said in a statement, "then Broadway is its heart and soul — drawing nearly 15 million people a year to shows they have dreamed about seeing." The new museum, he said, will give tourists and residents the opportunity to "pay homage to a quintessentially New York institution."

Get updates and follow the museum's progress at themuseumofbroadway.com.