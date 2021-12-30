All that trouble they've had in River City after Hugh Jackman and some people involved in "The Music Man" tested positive for COVID this week may soon be coming to an end.

On Thursday, it was announced that the show, which shut down on Tuesday after Jackman announced in an Instagram video that he had COVID, will resume performances with the star on Jan. 6. Two days ago, producers said they would only be canceling performances through Saturday and Jackman would return five days later.

In his video, Jackman said he had a mild case of coronavirus. "I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold, either a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose. I'm just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP, and as soon as I'm cleared, I'll be back on stage and heading to River City. Please stay safe, be healthy, be kind," he said.

"The Music Man," which is still in previews, is slated to officially open on Feb. 10.

The Meredith Willson musical is not the only show to be affected by COVID. The Tony-winning musical "Come From Away" has canceled all performances through Sunday and will resume on Tuesday. "Moulin Rouge!" canceled Thursday's matinee but was set to perform its show that evening.

On Monday, "Six" producers announced performances would be canceled through Thursday after the show was affected by several breakthrough COVID cases. Other shows that have recently been forced to cancel performances due to COVID are "Aladdin," "Hadestown" and "Hamilton."