10 LI shows you won't want to miss

SUNSET BOULEVARD

(John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport, Sept. 12-Oct. 27)

The Tony-winning Andrew Lloyd Webber smash based on the Oscar-winning Billy Wilder movie about faded silent-movie queen Norma Desmond (you know, the “ready for my close-up” line) has a great score, including the haunting “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” The story of the deluded Norma ("I am big, it's the pictures that got small") and her bizarre relationship with a down-on-his luck screenwriter turned gigolo makes for riveting drama. Helming the production is director Matt Kunkel of East Northport. 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com

THE FULL MONTY

(The Argyle Theatre, 34 W. Main St., Babylon, Sept. 12-Oct. 20)

This early adapter (by Terrence McNally, no less) in the screen-to-stage movement shifts the action from Sheffield, England to Buffalo, New York, but the story remains pretty much the same. A group of unemployed steelworkers decide to improve their economic outlook by creating an act for a local strip joint. The show's big finale is titled "Let It Go," which bears positively no resemblance to the mega-hit from Disney's "Frozen." 844-631-5483, argyletheater.com

JEKYLL & HYDE

(Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, Sept. 14-Oct. 26)

The battle between good and evil in one man is the heart of the Frank Wildhorn musical, which is based on the classic (adult-themed) horror story by Robert Louis Stevenson. The odd tale has been told many times before — including the numerous screen versions allowing John Barrymore, Fredric March, Spencer Tracy and Jack Palance to chew up the scenery — but this version will include additional music and orchestrations by Wildhorn and material by Leslie Bricusse, who wrote "Stop the World — I Want to Get Off" with Anthony Newley. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

GOD HELP US!

(Studio Theatre, 141 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, Sept. 27-29)

How's this for inspired casting? Ed Asner, best known for his Emmy-winning role as gruff newsman Lou Grant on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Lou Grant," stars as God in this show billed as "a political comedy for our times." 631-226-8400, studiotheatreli.com

GHOST THE MUSICAL

(CM Performing Arts Center, 913 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale, Oct. 12-Nov. 2)

And the pottery wheel goes round and round to the tune of "Unchained Melody" in this stage version of the hit 1990 movie that starred Patrick Swayze. The spirited romance concerns a murdered man who turns to a medium to communicate with his grieving widow. 631-218-2810, cmpac.com

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

(John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport, Nov. 14-Dec. 29)

The Tony Award-winning charmer about Roald Dahl's plucky little girl who reads Dostoevsky and also happens to have telekinetic powers is headed this way to work its magic on Long Island theatergoers. 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

(The Argyle Theatre, 34 W. Main St., Babylon, Nov. 14-Dec. 29)

Santa Claus is coming to town in this musical from Meredith Willson ("The Music Man"). It's based on the 1947 Oscar-winning chestnut about a Macy's Santa who believes he's the real Kris Kringle. 844-631-5483, argyletheater.com

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION

(Modern Classics Theatre Company, 149 N. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, Nov. 1-10)

The rechristened Phoenix Repertory Theatre Group presents the rarely performed (on Long Island, anyway) John Guare drama about a young man who charms a well-to-do couple with his claims to be the son of Sidney Poitier. modernclassicstheatre.com

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

(South Shore Theatre Experience, 115 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, Nov. 1-16)

Driving serves as a metaphor as 40-something woman learns about life in Paula Vogel's thought-provoking Pulitzer Prize winner that deals with such heavyweight issues as pedophilia, incest and misogyny. 631-669-0506, southshoretheatre.com

NO VILLAIN

(Studio Theatre, 141 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, Jan. 31-Feb. 16)

This newly discovered early drama by Arthur Miller about a business owner who discovers his son is a Communist, is getting its U.S. premiere following a run in 2016 on London’s West End. 631-226-8400, studiotheatreli.com