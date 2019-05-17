'My Fair Lady' to wrap Broadway run in July

It's been a "lover-ly" run for the Broadway revival of "My Fair Lady," but it's about to come to an end. The Lerner & Loewe musical starring Laura Benanti as Eliza Doolittle and Harry Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins will play its final performance on July 7 at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater.

"My Fair Lady" opened in April 2018 to rave reviews and racked up 10 Tony Award nominations, including best musical, leading actor (Hadden-Paton) and leading actress (Benanti's predecessor Lauren Ambrose). Its sole win was for costume design. When it closes, the show will have played 509 performances and 39 previews.

The production will begin a national tour starting Dec. 19 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. "My Fair Lady" will also move to London's West End at a later date.

Don't be surprised if "My Fair Lady," which first hit Broadway in 1956 with Julie Andrews as Eliza and Rex Harrison as Higgins and settled in for a six-year run, hits Broadway again at some point. This latest edition marked the fourth time the classic has been revived on Broadway.