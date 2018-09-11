Tony Award winners Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin are coming back to Broadway. They’ll star in “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus,” the highly anticipated Broadway debut of Pulitzer Prize finalist and MacArthur Fellow Taylor Mac (best known for his ambitious “24-Decade History of Popular Music”).

Five-time Tony winner George C. Wolfe will direct the comedy, which is set immediately after the bloody conclusion of Shakespeare’s tragedy. Lane and Martin play servants tasked with cleaning up the bodies — leave it to this duo to find the humor in that.

“It’s a very, very funny and very, very political new play,” producer Scott Rudin told The Hollywood Reporter. “And it’s that rare thing that’s almost impossible to find, something genuinely disruptive that is also simply a blast.”

The play is set to begin previews on March 5, opening April 11 at the Booth Theatre.