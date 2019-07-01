Neil Diamond Broadway musical is in the works

Neil Diamond has toured the world and now he's coming to Broadway. Or, more accurately, a bio-musical about Diamond is in the works, producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced Monday.

There's no title yet, but the show will feature a score of Diamond's greatest hits (getting our vote in for "Sweet Caroline" and "You Don't Send Me Flowers"). "Bohemian Rhapsody" screenwriter Anthony McCarten will do the book, with Tony winner Michael Mayer ("Spring Awakening") directing. One of the world's bestselling musicians, Diamond has sold more than 100 million records internationally. “I’ve always loved Broadway" he said in a statement. "The inspiration for many of my early songs came from shows like 'West Side Story,' 'My Fair Lady' and 'Fiddler on the Roof,' so it seems only fitting to bring my songs to The Great White Way."

No timetable yet, but in his blog "The Producer's Perspective," Davenport suggests work on this will proceed more quickly than with most musicals. "We already have a score," he wrote, and "it's pretty ... great."