'Network' extends Broadway run through June 8

Bryan Cranston isn't ready to give up that anchor desk quite yet. Producers of "Network" have announced a second and final extension of the Broadway run at the Belasco Theatre. The show is now scheduled to close on June 8.

Cranston's performance as the "mad as hell" anchorman got rave reviews when the National Theatre production opened in December. Lee Hall's adaptation of the 1976 Academy Award-winning film which featured a script by Paddy Chayefsky also stars Tatiana Maslany and Tony Goldwyn. Ivo van Hove directs, with the hyperactive set by his frequent collaborator Jan Versweyveld.

Tickets for the extension go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday at telecharge.com. You can also call 212-239-6200 or reserve tickets at the Belasco Theatre box office at 111 W. 44th St.