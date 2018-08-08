Bryan Cranston coming to Broadway in 'Network'

Bryan Cranston is still "mad as hell." He will return to Broadway this fall in a stage adaptation of the 1976 film "Network," repeating his London performance as anchorman Howard Beale, whose famous rallying cry sent his fictional network's ratings skyrocketing.

The "Breaking Bad" actor, who made his Broadway debut in 2014 playing Lyndon B. Johnson in "All the Way," won a best actor Olivier for his performance in "Network." Visionary director Ivo van Hove will again helm the show, a transfer from the National Theatre, where the play was done in immersive style. The set was one huge television studio with premium ticketholders seated on stage and eating dinner (no word yet as to whether New York audiences will be able to dine.)

London reviewers called the play "prophetic" and Cranston "magnetic." The film won four Oscars, including a best actor nod for Peter Finch as Beale, best actress for Faye Dunaway and best screenplay for Paddy Chayefsky. Michelle Dockery played the Dunaway role in London, but so far no announcement on who'll play it on Broadway.

"Network" is set to start previews Nov. 10 at the Cort Theatre, with an official opening on Dec. 6.