Nick Cordero memorial service to stream on Broadway on Demand

The July 11 memorial service for Tony Award-nominee Nick Cordero, who died six days earlier at age 41 after contracting the coronavirus, will stream on Broadway on Demand.

The streaming service on Tuesday said the memorial, set for Sept. 6 at 7 p.m., will feature appearances by Cordero's castmates from the Broadway shows "A Bronx Tale," "Bullets Over Broadway," "The Toxic Avenger," "Rock of Ages" and "Waitress." Donations to the free production will benefit the school music-education group Save the Music.

Cordero, who had received a Tony nomination for his featured role as a 1920s gangster with unexpected theater savvy in Woody Allen's 2014 "Bullets Over Broadway," left a widow, Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old son Elvis.