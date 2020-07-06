The Broadway community came together on Monday to express its sadness over the loss of Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who died in Sunday in Los Angeles as a result of severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus according to his wife, Amanda Kloots. He was 41.

"Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight," tweeted Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Bernadette Peters posted on Twitter that she was “sending love” to Cordero's widow and 1-year-old son, Elvis.

Many Twitter users asked people to wear masks in his honor.

"My heart is broken. I feel ill," tweeted Josh Gad.

Most emotional was the tribute from Cordero's close friend, actor Zach Braff, who tweeted on Sunday: "Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don’t believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm. I am so grateful for the time we had. We’ll catch up some other time.”

Braff later wrote on Instagram, "The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Monday, Braff wrote, "He played the tough guy, but he was the kindest teddy bear you’d ever have met," alongside a photo of the two from their "Bullets Over Broadway" run.

Cordero died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a hospital stay lasting more than 90 days, according to Kloots. “God has another angel in heaven now,” she posted on Instagram. “Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband.”

Cordero entered the emergency room on March 30 and had a succession of health setbacks, including mini-strokes, blood clots, septic infections, a tracheostomy and a temporary pacemaker implanted. He had been on a ventilator and unconscious and had his right leg amputated. A double lung transplant was being explored. A GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses had raised nearly $850,000 as of Monday afternoon.

The lanky Cordero originated the menacing role of husband Earl opposite his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in “Waitress” as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale.” It was at “Bullets Over Broadway,” in which he starred with Braff, where Cordero met his wife. The two married in 2017.

Cast members from “Waitress” — Mueller, Keala Settle, Kimik Glenn and songwriter Sara Bareilles — helped raise money for Cordero by covering his song “Live Your Life.” In May, Sylvester Stallone sent a video with best wishes.

Kloots had said that it was difficult to determine whether Cordero understood what had happened to him, but that he could respond to commands by looking up and down when he was alert.

Her husband played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in Broadway’s “Bullets Over Broadway” in 2014, for which he received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical. He and his family moved to Los Angeles to star in “Rock of Ages.”

The Hamilton, Ontario-born Cordero was last onstage in a 2018 Kennedy Center presentation of “Little Shop of Horrors,” playing dentist Orin Scrivello. His off-Broadway credits include “The Toxic Avenger” and “Brooklynite.”