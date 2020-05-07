It's too soon to forecast what the weather will be like on May 18, but you can be assured of a starry night.

At 8 p.m., Broadway on Demand will livestream "A Night of Covenant House Stars," a concert featuring a who's who of show business to benefit Covenant House, a charity that helps homeless and runaway youths. Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and "60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson will host the event, which will feature performances and appearances by Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephen Colbert, Martin Short, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Tony Shalhoub and many more top names.

“We need more food, more supplies and we need to continue to provide staffing to care for sick and symptomatic youth," said Covenant House president and chief executive officer in a statement. " 'A Night of Covenant House Stars will help us keep our doors open, 24/7, when youth experiencing homelessness need us more than ever.”

The concert occurs one day after the premiere of Broadway on Demand, a new streaming platform that will present Broadway shows online. In addition to Broadway on Demand, the concert will be streamed on iHeartRadio Broadway, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and Stars in the House.