A suite holiday treat: 'The Nutcracker' returns

It was not too long ago in the COVID-19 crisis that staging a live performance indoors seemed but a wistful fantasy. Now the fantasy that is arguably most synonymous with the holiday season, Tchaikovsky’s "The Nutcracker," is poised to become a reality again at a host of venues across Long Island.

"It’s been a challenge ensuring safe practices and wearing masks with the intimacy that is part of rehearsals — correcting dancers, the partnering of the professionals—but everyone is ecstatic to be back working at their craft," said Maurice Brandon Curry, executive artistic director of the Eglevsky Ballet, which returns to the Tilles Center of Performing Arts Dec. 17-19 with the Yuletide classic.

Along with the dancers donned in toy soldier costumes and candy-colored tutus, this year’s production will mark the Long Island debut of Manhattan’s Park Avenue Chamber Symphony.

" ‘The Nutcracker’ is a very effective fusion of the visual and the musical," noted David Bernard, music director of the critically acclaimed 90-musician orchestra. "Because there are no words to tell the story there is increased weight on both to make it come to life."

Although space restrictions dictate a somewhat smaller ensemble, the symphony will deliver a full orchestration of the ballet’s iconic score. "It’s part of what makes Tchaikovsky so wonderful. It’s so transporting and uplifting," said Bernard. "Can you imagine the ‘Waltz of the Flowers’ without four horns?" With the exception of the wind instrument players, the entire orchestra will be masked while performing, in accordance with current COVID safety protocols.

WHAT'S NEW THIS YEAR

Debra Punzi, artistic director of Ballet Long Island in Ronkonkoma, noted that some of her dancers have taken a creative turn with their mask-wearing. "If a performer has chosen to wear one onstage, they often rhinestone them up or wear masks that are flesh-toned," she said.

The company, like many, has become accustomed to adapting to an always-changing arts landscape. While last year Ballet Long Island staged "The Nutcracker" and "The Nutcracker Act II" under a tent in the center’s parking lot, this season its audiences will enjoy the warmth triggered by the beloved holiday story while comfortably seated indoors at the CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale and at its Ballet Center theater, respectively.

Although the Ohman School of Ballet in Commack has been calling Suffolk Y JCC in Commack and its 600-seat Stage 74 Theater its new home since April, it is honoring tradition by returning to Hofstra University’s John Cranford Adams Playhouse for its holiday programming. It will be the school’s 39th annual performance of "The Nutcracker" as conceived by its late founder, the George Balanchine-trained ballet master Frank Ohman.

As in the past, guest artists from the New York City Ballet—principal dancers Indiana Woodward and Daniel Ulbricht — will captivate audiences with the grand pas de deux as it was originally choreographed by Balanchine for the Sugar Plum Fairy and her gallant Cavalier. It is an honor the ballet legend bestowed on few outside productions.

A FAMILY AFFAIR

While it will be the first time siblings play the lead roles of young Clara and her mischievous brother Fritz in the Ohman School’s rendition, the casting upholds yet one more tradition. Galina Hellman, 13, and her sister Aviva, 11, will be joined on stage by their aunt, Helen Papa, who plays their mother Frau Silberhaus while their true mother, Susan Hellman, can be spotted on stage as one of the parents in the party scene.

"It’s been a family affair," said company manager Argere Loizides, noting how the Dix Hills girls are following in the footsteps of their cousin Alana (Papa’s daughter), who was featured as Clara a decade ago. Also from Dix Hills is Adrianna Stucchio, 13, who takes on the role of Fritz with Nina Van Zandt, 12, of Commack as Clara in the Ohman production’s other cast.

Throughout the generations "The Nutcracker" has endured as a dancer and audience favorite, but now its transportive magic is perhaps more appreciated than ever. "How the arts amplify the life force in people’s souls is rare and remarkable," noted Bernard, "and is especially important this holiday season."