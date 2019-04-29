TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

Many a new day for 'Oklahoma!': Run extended through January

Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno star as

Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno star as Laurey and Curly in Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" on Broadway. Photo Credit: Little Fang

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Print

The raw, re-imagined "Oklahoma!" is, to borrow lyrics from the title song, "doin' fine." The production, originally scheduled as a limited run through Sept. 1, has been extended with tickets now available through Jan. 19.

The 1943 Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, one of the first musicals to fully integrate story, music and dance, opened at Circle in the Square on April 7 to mostly positive reviews, with acclaim for Daniel Fish's pared-down cast (12 actors, no ensemble) that brings out the toughness and violence of a territory on its way to statehood. There was also widespread praise for new orchestrations by Daniel Kluger played by a small band of seven musicians, and Laura Jelinek's set that makes it all feel like a down home barbecue. Or maybe people are just excited by the chili warming in pots on picnic tables that gets served with cornbread at intermission.

Tickets are available through Telecharge.

Barbara

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Kate McKinnon attends the premiere of Hulu's "Shrill" Report: McKinnon's 'SNL' contract nearing its end
Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) from season 8 of 'GoT' review: Exhausting, exhilarating battle ride
Ken Kercheval, who played perennial punching bag Cliff Recent notable deaths
Ivor Perl, left, Susan Pollack, Frank Bright and 'The Last Survivors' review: Emotional Holocaust doc
Emily Watson stars in HBO's "Chernobyl," which premieres 18 TV shows to watch in May
Salt, left, who is from Melville, and 'Ladies Night' review: Salt-N-Pepa spice things up