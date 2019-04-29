The raw, re-imagined "Oklahoma!" is, to borrow lyrics from the title song, "doin' fine." The production, originally scheduled as a limited run through Sept. 1, has been extended with tickets now available through Jan. 19.

The 1943 Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, one of the first musicals to fully integrate story, music and dance, opened at Circle in the Square on April 7 to mostly positive reviews, with acclaim for Daniel Fish's pared-down cast (12 actors, no ensemble) that brings out the toughness and violence of a territory on its way to statehood. There was also widespread praise for new orchestrations by Daniel Kluger played by a small band of seven musicians, and Laura Jelinek's set that makes it all feel like a down home barbecue. Or maybe people are just excited by the chili warming in pots on picnic tables that gets served with cornbread at intermission.

Tickets are available through Telecharge.