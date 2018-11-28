TODAY'S PAPER
'Once on This Island' closing in January

Mia Williamson, left, kneeling, Alex Newell and Hailey

Mia Williamson, left, kneeling, Alex Newell and Hailey Kilgore perform a musical number in "Once on This Island." Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
The axes are continuing to fall on Broadway this week, as producers announced Tuesday that the Tony-winning revival of “Once on This Island” will close on Jan. 6, with a national tour to follow in the fall. The joyful musical got nine Tony nominations, and won for best musical revival, beating out the better known “Carousel” and “My Fair Lady.” 

"It's been a privilege to bring Lynn Ahrens' and Stephen Flaherty's groundbreaking show back to Broadway under Michael Arden's incredible direction," the producers said in a statement. Set on a beach in the aftermath of a violent storm, the show tells the story of Ti Moune (Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore), a young Caribbean girl who falls in love with a wealthy man from the other side of the island. Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child is scheduled to take over the role of Erzulie, one of the four island gods who watch over Ti Moune, on Nov. 30.

News of the closing comes one day after it was announced "Head Over Heels" would also play its final performance on Jan. 6.

"Once on This Island" opened in December at Circle in the Square Theatre. When it closes, it will have played 29 previews and 458 regular performances, about as long as the original production in 1990. No word on the next roles for our two favorite characters — the adorable Instagram-star goats Sparky and Peapod.

Barbara

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

