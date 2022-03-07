"Baywatch" alum Pamela Anderson is about to delve into uncharted waters.

On April 12, Anderson will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the long-running revival of "Chicago," the show's producers announced Monday. Her eight-week run will conclude on June 5.

"I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse's and Gwen Verdon’s work. Ann Reinking, too," Anderson, 54, said in a statement referring to original 1975 production's director-choreographer and the first two Roxies. "Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled. Performing Fosse, you don’t have time to get in your head. You can’t dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it’s all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me."

Doing a musical will be quite a departure for Anderson, a former Playboy model whose breakout role was playing the Tool Time Girl on the Tim Allen sitcom "Home Improvement" in 1991. She left the show after two seasons and had her greatest success as C.J. Parker on the hit series "Baywatch" from 1992 to 1997.

Anderson is the latest in a string of performers who have played Roxie since the show opened in 1996. Others have included Reinking, Sandy Duncan, Melanie Griffith, Brooke Shields, Mel. B and Bridgehampton's Christie Brinkley.