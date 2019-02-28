TODAY'S PAPER
 Bay Street puppet show targets adults and movie buffs

Yael Rasooley's one-woman adult puppet show,

Yael Rasooley's one-woman adult puppet show, "Paper Cut," comes to Bay Street Theater on March 8. Photo Credit: Boaz Zippor

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Goat on a Boat Puppet Theatre, which has been putting on children’s shows at Bay Street Theater since 2015, is about to try its hand at a performance for adults.

Timed for International Women’s Day (March 8), the Sag Harbor theater will present “Paper Cut,” a one-woman show from Israeli performer Yael Rasooley about a lonely secretary who imagines herself as a glamorous 1940s Hollywood star. The “puppets” are photos of actors clipped from movie magazines in a show that starts as a comedy, shifts gears to a romance before taking a decidedly dark turn into Hitchcockian territory.

“We have wanted to do some adult programming for some time,” says Liz Joyce, founder and artistic director for the nonprofit Goat on a Boat. “We had this opportunity to see ’Paper Cut’ at the National Puppetry Festival two years ago and loved it.” And although the show is liberally peppered with references to older movies, grasping them isn't necessary to enjoy the show, Joyce adds.

Following the 8 p.m. Friday show will be a free reception sponsored by Bridgehampton winery Channing Daughters. Tickets are $30 advance and $40 at the door. For more info, call 631-725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

