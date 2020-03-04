TODAY'S PAPER
Pat Benatar 'Romeo and Juliet' project eyes Broadway

"The Romeo and Juliet Project" is a musical

"The Romeo and Juliet Project" is a musical featuring songs by Pat Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo. Credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty/Eric McCandless

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Pat Benatar is ready to hit Broadway with her best shot.

The Lindenhurst native's "The Romeo and Juliet Project," a musical about Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers that features hits created by Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo, will get a private workshop in New York City on May 12, 14 and 15. It's the next step toward Broadway for the show, which Long Islanders got a sneak peek at during a staged concert in August at Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor. Bradley Bredeweg wrote the book; Scott Schwartz, who helmed London's "The Prince of Egypt," will direct the workshop.

If you're wondering whether "Heartbreaker" or "Love Is a Battlefield" seem appropriate for Romeo and Juliet, think again. “It's actually astounding how the songs work and fit," Benatar told Newsday's Glenn Gamboa last year. "It's just crazy.”

