Pat Benatar 'Romeo and Juliet' project eyes Broadway
Pat Benatar is ready to hit Broadway with her best shot.
The Lindenhurst native's "The Romeo and Juliet Project," a musical about Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers that features hits created by Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo, will get a private workshop in New York City on May 12, 14 and 15. It's the next step toward Broadway for the show, which Long Islanders got a sneak peek at during a staged concert in August at Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor. Bradley Bredeweg wrote the book; Scott Schwartz, who helmed London's "The Prince of Egypt," will direct the workshop.
If you're wondering whether "Heartbreaker" or "Love Is a Battlefield" seem appropriate for Romeo and Juliet, think again. “It's actually astounding how the songs work and fit," Benatar told Newsday's Glenn Gamboa last year. "It's just crazy.”
