Rockville Centre native Bernardino Rosario — co-anchor with his wife, Astrid Cordoba, of the Sunday morning TV show "Adictivo" ("Addictive"), which has aired on Telemundo’s flagship, WNJU, for the past six years — will be hosting what the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is calling "an immersive cultural experience" at 7 p.m. Friday.

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage month, which began Wednesday, this "Third Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration" will feature "an evening of salsa music" and "colorful traditional dance routines," according to the theater.

And, it's free (the event is sold out, but call the theater at 631-207-1313 for last-minute availability).

Newsday spoke with Rosario, who won a New York Emmy in 2018 for "Adictivo," about what to expect.

What will the audience see?

It's going to be a colorful, energetic exploration of culture [and] the theme of the night, at least for me as host, is going to be about cultural pride [and] the contributions we have made not only to America but to the world. Friday night you will feel the heart and hear the sound of the Latin soul in the Patchogue Theatre, and I really mean that.

Why is this important?

It's an event that brings everyone together. A lot of times we're stereotyped or confined into one word — Latino or Hispanic — but most people don't realize that there are 23 nations coming together in a celebration like this. While we share similarities, we have a lot of differences too, so having this is like having a little World Cup.

How will you approach this as host?

Normally the theater turns off the lights during the show, but I said "No! This is an all-inclusive celebration. Please bring up the house lights so I can interact with the audience," and they said they absolutely would. All the performances will be on stage and I'm going to be the bridge between that stage and the audience.

And it is indeed sold out?

Yes, but the theater is also saying that if you are not going to use your tickets, please let the box office know. If an extra four or five hundred people show up, some of them will able to take advantage of those returns.