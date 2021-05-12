TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

LI's Patti LuPone video welcomes fans back to Broadway

Northport's Patti LuPone delivers a message to theater

Northport’s Patti LuPone delivers a message to theater fans around the globe sharing her excitement about the return of Broadway. Credit: Patti LuPone

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Patti LuPone opens in "Company" on Broadway in January, and she's especially looking forward to having the company of an audience.

On Wednesday, the Northport native released a 79-second video that served as a love letter to Broadway and a welcome back message to theater fans. She opens by recalling how Broadway shut down 10 days before "Company" was set to open in March 2020. "We were told it would be a couple of weeks and we'd be back. Now at long last, Broadway is preparing to raise her curtains and we are preparing to return. I'll be the first to admit that at various moments since March last year, my hope had significantly faded if not walked out the door completely," LuPone, 72, says in the video. "But if there's an upside to having to be away from my spiritual home for so long, it was that it made me realize just how much theater means to me. For those of us who love it, there's no substitute. and without an audience there's no show."

For the next part of the video, the two-time Tony Award winner belts a few notes of "Broadway" from her hit show "Gypsy." "So I speak on behalf of our entire community when I say, welcome back to 'Broadway, Broadway, we miss it so, we're leaving soon and taking June, to star her in a show."

LuPone concludes by telling fans: "We miss you. Welcome back to Broadway. And when we're together again, it'll be one helluva show."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres at the 26th Annual GLAAD Media
Ellen DeGeneres ending her talk show after 19th season
Thuso Mbedu (Cora Randall) in Amazon Studios' "The
'The Underground Railroad': Powerful adaptation 
Giuliana Rancic said she will produce new
Rancic stepping down from E! red carpet coverage
NBC said Monday that will not air the
Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022
"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk appears onstage
Elon Musk shows humility and hubris as 'SNL' host
This image released by Netflix shows a scene
'Mitchells vs. the Machines': Perfect movie for the whole family
Didn’t find what you were looking for?