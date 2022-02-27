TODAY'S PAPER
Patti LuPone tests positive for COVID-19, off 'Company' until March 8

Northport native Patti LuPone, seen in 2019, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will return to Broadway's revival of "Company" on March 8. Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Spicer

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Patti LuPone is going to have to take a break from "The Ladies Who Lunch" for a while.

The Northport native tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before Saturday's matinee of the Broadway revival of "Company" and is not expected to return to the show until March 8. LuPone, 72, who plays the many-times-married, martini-swilling Joanne and delivers the showstopping number "The Ladies Who Lunch" in the Stephen Sondheim songfest, is recuperating at home.

The stage veteran was tested after reporting COVID-19 symptoms before the curtain went up on Saturday afternoon. Additional testing confirmed that she was positive for the coronavirus.

"Hi Dolls. I showed up for Saturday's matinee, tested positive for Covid with 3 tests. Unfortunately, I'll be out of the show for 10 days. I'm so sorry," LuPone shared on Twitter.

The show's producers also issued a statement and well wishes to the star. "She is home resting, and everyone wishes her a speedy recovery," read the producers’ statement. "To ensure the safety of everyone at the Jacobs Theatre, increased testing protocols were automatically triggered."

The revival of "Company" also stars Katrina Lenk as the swinging bachelorette Bobbie, a role originally written for a male actor when it premiered on Broadway in 1970. She and LuPone played the same roles in London with the latter taking home an Olivier Award, the British equivalent of the Tony, for her performance.

"Company," which opened on Dec. 9, was originally scheduled to hit Broadway in 2020. The show was just 10 days away from opening when Broadway was forced to shut down on March 12, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the not the first time LuPone has had to miss performances of the show. The actor had to skip preview performances during the first weekend in December due to a non-COVID-related illness.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

