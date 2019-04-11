THE SHOW "Glengarry Glen Ross"

THE DEAL Northport native Patti LuPone, who won an Olivier Award on April 7 for her performance in the London revival of “Company,” divulged in an interview with Getty that she may be appearing on Broadway this fall in a long-rumored all-female version of David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross.” It had previously been assumed that “Company,” in which the main character, Bobby, is now a female, would come to Broadway next season with LuPone in tow.

THE SHOW "Wonder"

THE DEAL R.J. Palacio’s 2012 children’s novel about a facially disfigured fifth-grader, which was adapted into a 2017 film starring Julia Roberts, is now being developed into a Broadway musical. “I couldn’t help but feel there was a musicality to the characters’ voices and their story,” producer Jill Furman said in a statement. A creative team for the project has not yet been announced.

THE SHOW "The Prom"

THE DEAL Ryan Murphy, who hosted a benefit performance of the hit Broadway musical on Tuesday, plans to create a film version of the show for Netflix. In “The Prom,” a group of stage actors converge on a Midwest town where a gay couple has been forbidden from attending the school prom. “It’s truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights,” Murphy wrote on social media.

THE SHOW The Jimmy Awards

THE DEAL For the second time, Ben Platt will host the awards ceremony, which takes place June 24 at the Minskoff Theatre. The Jimmy Awards recognize teenagers who won regional competitions across the country for their performances in high school musicals. Last year's best actor winner, Andrew Barth Feldman of Woodmere, has since gone on to Broadway stardom since taking over the lead role in "Dear Evan Hansen" in January.