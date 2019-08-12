TODAY'S PAPER
Percy Jackson musical coming to light on Broadway

Kristin Stokes, left, Chris McCarrell and Jorrel Javier

Kristin Stokes, left, Chris McCarrell and Jorrel Javier in "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical." Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Move over Hades and Hermes, a few more Greek gods are about to hit town. "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical," an adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling young adult novel, will have a limited Broadway run this fall.

"The Lightning Thief" promises to be more "Be More Chill" than "Hadestown" — no surprise since Joe Tracz, who wrote "Chill" with Garden City's Joe Iconis, penned the book. The show is about Jackson, a teen with ADHD and dyslexia who discovers he's the son of Poseidon, making him a demigod. In a complicated plot with just seven actors playing 47 characters, Jackson must recover Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent all-out war between the gods.

More "Chill" connections: Stephen Brackett will direct, and while no casting has been announced, George Salazar (Michael Mell in "Chill," which closed Sunday) played the satyr Grover and Mr. D (as in Dionysus) in the 2017 Off-Broadway production.

"The Lightning Thief," with an original rock score by Rob Rokicki, just concluded a national tour. It starts previews Sept. 20 at the Longacre Theatre, and opens Oct. 16 for a 16-week run.

Barbara Schuler author photo

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

