'Six,' 'Phantom' set Broadway opening dates

Broadway is about to roll out the red carpet for the six wives of Henry VIII as well as the only person who ever looked good wearing a face mask.

"Six," the musical about the unfortunate spouses of England's Henry VIII, will begin previews on Sept. 17 before officially opening on Oct. 3. Meanwhile, Broadway's longest-running show, "The Phantom of the Opera," is set to resume performances on Oct. 22. have announced opening dates.

These are the first two shows to set opening dates since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that Broadway theaters can reopen at 100% capacity starting in September.

"Six" had been scheduled to open on March 12, 2020 — the day theaters were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It feels so unreal to be writing this, but we are both unbelievably excited Broadway is returning and that 'Six" will finally open on Broadway!!!," said the show's creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss in a statement.

Equally excited if less effusive was Andrew Lloyd Webber, who created the music and co-wrote the book for "Phantom." "I am a proud Brit, but Broadway has always been my spiritual home. To have 'Phantom' lead the effort to bring our beloved community back to the stage is a moment of immense pride for me," he said in a statement.



Tickets for "Six" will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. For "Phantom" tickets, go to telecharge.com beginning Friday at 9 a.m.