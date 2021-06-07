TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Phylicia Rashad heading to Broadway in 'Skeleton Crew'

Phylicia Rashad will star in "Skeleton Crew," her

Phylicia Rashad will star in "Skeleton Crew," her first time on Broadway since "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" in 2008. Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Phylicia Rashad, best known as upper-middle-class mom Claire Huxtable on TV's "The Cosby Show," will play a member of the working class when she stars on Broadway this winter in the drama "Skeleton Crew."

The four-time Emmy Award nominee will star as Faye, a Detroit auto factory worker and union leader in Dominique Morisseau's drama to be presented by Manhattan Theatre Club. The four-person play, which is set during the Great Recession of 2008, is being directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Previews will begin on Dec. 21, with opening night set for Jan. 12. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"I am thrilled that Phylicia Rashad will join the 2022 Manhattan Theatre Club Broadway production of 'Skeleton Crew.' … I have long been an admirer of her tremendous talent and am proud to have her as a member of the company of Dominique Morisseau’s brilliant and powerful play," said Manhattan Theatre Club artistic director Lynne Meadow in a statement.

Rashad last appeared on Broadway in 2008 as Big Mama in a revival of Tennessee Williams' "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." In 2004, she won a best-actress Tony Award for "A Raisin in the Sun."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

What do "Clueless," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and
'Clueless' star from LI talks about her new memoir
Chrissy Teigen, pictured left, has apologized for publicly
Teigen exits sitcom guest role after Stodden bullying controversy
David Ushery and Natalie Pasquarella will anchor WNBC's
WNBC adding 7 o'clock newscast
In "Sweet Tooth," Christian Convery is on the
'Sweet Tooth': Half deer, half boy and all heart
David Spade will be among a series of
Reports: Spade to guest host 'Bachelor in Paradise'
Meteorologist Craig Allen recently marked his 40th anniversary
LI's Craig Allen: 40-year reign for WCBS Newsradio
Didn’t find what you were looking for?