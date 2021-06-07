Phylicia Rashad, best known as upper-middle-class mom Claire Huxtable on TV's "The Cosby Show," will play a member of the working class when she stars on Broadway this winter in the drama "Skeleton Crew."

The four-time Emmy Award nominee will star as Faye, a Detroit auto factory worker and union leader in Dominique Morisseau's drama to be presented by Manhattan Theatre Club. The four-person play, which is set during the Great Recession of 2008, is being directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Previews will begin on Dec. 21, with opening night set for Jan. 12. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"I am thrilled that Phylicia Rashad will join the 2022 Manhattan Theatre Club Broadway production of 'Skeleton Crew.' … I have long been an admirer of her tremendous talent and am proud to have her as a member of the company of Dominique Morisseau’s brilliant and powerful play," said Manhattan Theatre Club artistic director Lynne Meadow in a statement.

Rashad last appeared on Broadway in 2008 as Big Mama in a revival of Tennessee Williams' "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." In 2004, she won a best-actress Tony Award for "A Raisin in the Sun."