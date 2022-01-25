Long Islanders are going to have to wait a bit longer for the local area premiere of the musical "The Color Purple."

Plaza Broadway Long Island, the recently opened theater which operates out of the Elmont Memorial Library, has announced that the musical has been pushed back from March to May due to the recent rise in COVID cases throughout New York.

"Opening a new theatrical venue at any time is difficult, but opening during a pandemic has certainly added another layer of challenges. I am grateful and delighted that we were able to reschedule the show, 'The Color Purple' for this season as it is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life," said Plaza's founder and executive producer Kevin Harrington in a statement.

The show, which had been scheduled to run from March 12 to April 3, will now be presented from May 21 through June 12.

The schedule change means that Plaza has to cancel "Something Rotten," which was slated to open in May. Harrington said that pending rights approval, Plaza hopes to perform "Something Rotten" next season.

Plaza, Nassau County's first Equity theater, opened in October with "South Pacific." The theater's opening was delayed by five days due to breakthrough COVID cases in the company.