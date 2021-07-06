It's sure to be some enchanted evening on Oct. 2 when Plaza AEA Productions, Ltd., the professional division of Plaza Theatricals, launches its initial season at the Elmont Memorial Library Theatre.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein perennial "South Pacific" will be the first offering at Nassau County's first professional theater company from Oct. 2 to 24, Plaza's executive producer Kevin F. Harrington announced on Tuesday.

That show will be followed by the Tony Award-winning "Man of La Mancha," which is based on Cervantes' classic story "Don Quixote." Show dates are Nov. 20 through Dec. 12.

The remainder of the season will include two Long Island premieres — "The Color Purple" (March 12-April 3) and "Something Rotten" (May 21-June 12).

In addition, the first Long Island Original Musical Theatre Festival, featuring new works by local talents, will take place during the last week in August 2022.

Season subscription tickets will go on sale July 13, while individual and group tickets, starting at $49, will be available starting July 19 at 10 a.m. To purchase, call 516-599-6870 or go to Plaza’s new website at broadwaylongisland.com, which launches July 13.

"We are excited to welcome a new community of Long Island musical theater enthusiasts," said Harrington.