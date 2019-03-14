THE SHOW ”Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live"

THE DEAL An all-female stage musical based on the popular manga series will come to the PlayStation Theater in Times Square March 29 and 30. This will mark the first “2.5D Musical” (a musical that brings the two-dimensional characters of Japanese manga, comics and video games to life) to play an American theater. It will be performed in Japanese with English supertitles.

THE SHOW "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"

THE DEAL Composer Danny Elfman, who is best known for scoring Tim Burton's films and TV's "The Simpsons," has contributed original music to Taylor Mac’s new comedy, which opens on Broadway April 11. The first preview performance was pushed back to March 11 from March 5 after Andrea Martin broke four ribs in rehearsal, forcing her to leave the show. Kristine Nielsen will now star opposite Nathan Lane.

THE SHOW "The Devil Wears Prada"

THE DEAL Tony Award-winning director Anna D. Shapiro (“August: Osage County") will helm the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada.” Elton John is writing the music for the show, which will also feature lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub and a book by Paul Rudnick. The musical will be based on both Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

THE SHOW "Coriolanus"

THE DEAL If you missed experimental director Robert Lepage's high-tech, multimedia-infused interpretation of Shakespeare’s military-meets-politics drama last season at the Stratford Festival in Ontario, you have a second chance to see it. “Coriolanus," which was filmed in high-definition video, will be screened in movie theaters across the country beginning March 25. A separate production of “Coriolanus” will be presented by the Public Theater as part of its upcoming Shakespeare in the Park season July 16-Aug. 11.