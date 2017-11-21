TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 55° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 55° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ to open on Broadway next summer

Samantha Barks will star in the Broadway musical

Samantha Barks will star in the Broadway musical based on the hit 1990 film starring Julia Roberts. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Spicer

By Barbara Schuler  barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Producers of “Pretty Woman: The Musical” announced Tuesday that the show will land on Broadway next summer, with previews starting on July 20 for an Aug. 16 opening at the Nederlander Theatre.

Based on the hit 1990 movie starring Julia Roberts as a Hollywood hooker and Richard Gere as the businessman who falls for her, the musical will be directed and choreographed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell. The book will be by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, who respectively directed and wrote the screenplay for the film. Music and lyrics will be by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Samantha Barks (“Les Misérables”) will star with Steve Kazee (“Once”). The musical will have its world premiere in Chicago, with a five-week run starting March 13 at the Oriental Theatre.

Tickets for the Broadway run aren’t on sale yet, but you can register for updates at prettywomanthemusical.com

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Charlie Rose sits on a CBS, PBS cut ties with Rose amid allegations
DeWanda Wise stars in Netflix's ‘She’s Gotta Have It’: Confident, but uneven
David Cassidy attends Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat David Cassidy through the years
Charlie Rose attends a benefit in Bellport, where Diocese rescinds award to Charlie Rose
These are the reality TV shows LIers Google the most
Charlie Rose attends The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Rose suspended after report of unwanted sexual advances