Producers of “Pretty Woman: The Musical” announced Tuesday that the show will land on Broadway next summer, with previews starting on July 20 for an Aug. 16 opening at the Nederlander Theatre.

Based on the hit 1990 movie starring Julia Roberts as a Hollywood hooker and Richard Gere as the businessman who falls for her, the musical will be directed and choreographed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell. The book will be by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, who respectively directed and wrote the screenplay for the film. Music and lyrics will be by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Samantha Barks (“Les Misérables”) will star with Steve Kazee (“Once”). The musical will have its world premiere in Chicago, with a five-week run starting March 13 at the Oriental Theatre.

Tickets for the Broadway run aren’t on sale yet, but you can register for updates at prettywomanthemusical.com.