EntertainmentTheater

Broadway's 'Pretty Woman' to close next month

Andy Karl and Samantha Barks star in "Pretty

Andy Karl and Samantha Barks star in "Pretty Woman" through July 21. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
"Pretty Woman: The Musical," the show that brought the hit 1990 Julia Roberts film to the stage, is closing on Aug. 18 after a year on Broadway. It's the latest closing to be announced in the annual post-Tony fallout, joining this season's musicals "Be More Chill," "The Cher Show," "The Prom," and "King Kong."

The show, the longest-running new musical of the 2018-19 season, had strong sales after starting previews last July, breaking box-office records at the Nederlander Theatre four times. But in recent weeks, with no Tony nominations and other movie-based shows like "Tootsie" and "Beetlejuice" drawing more attention, sales dropped. For the week ending June 30, the show took in only 39 percent of its potential. As previously announced, original stars Samantha Barks, as the hooker with the heart of gold, and Andy Karl, the businessman who falls for her, will play through July 21, with Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt taking over on July 22. When it closes, "Pretty Woman" will have played 27 previews and 421 regular performances.

A national tour will launch in October 2020, with productions also set in London and Hamburg.

Barbara Schuler author photo

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

