Entertainment

'Producers' cast to reunite in livestream event

Nathan Lane, left, and Matthew Broderick starred in

Nathan Lane, left, and Matthew Broderick starred in "The Producers" on Broadway in 2001.

By Daniel Bubbeo
It's springtime for a reunion of the cast of "The Producers."

To mark the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the smash Broadway musical, Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick and other members of the original cast will appear on Saturday's edition of "Stars in the House," a virtual series hosted by James Wesley and North Woodmere-raised Seth Rudetsky. Joining the two actors for an evening of back stories, reminiscences and songs will be co-stars Cady Huffman, Roger Bart and Brad Oscar, and director-choreographer Susan Stroman. Surprise guests are also expected.

During the episode, which will be livestreamed at 8 p.m. on the "Stars in the House" YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com, viewers will be able to ask questions and give a donation to The Actors Fund, the nonprofit organization that benefits those in the entertainment industry.

"The Producers" made its Broadway debut on April 19, 2001, and went on to win a record 12 Tony Awards including best musical as well as best actor (Lane), featured actress (Huffman) and best direction and choreography.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

