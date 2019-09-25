TODAY'S PAPER
Rachel Brosnahan heads cast of 'Play Yourself'

Rachel Brosnahan last appeared at New York Theatre

Rachel Brosnahan last appeared at New York Theatre Workshop in "Othello" in 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Fans of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," this is no joke. Rachel Brosnahan, who stars as a housewife turned female stand-up comic on the 1950s-set Amazon Prime series, will return to the New York City stage for one night only.

Brosnahan will be featured in a reading of "Play Yourself" by Obie Award winner Harry Kondoleon at New York Theatre Workshop on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Additional casting is still to be announced. Proceeds from the event, which is part of New York Theatre Workshop's 40th anniversary celebration,  will benefit the group's Artist Workshop and Education programming. The actress last appeared at the theater in 2016 as Desdemona in the Shakespeare tragedy "Othello."

"Play Yourself," which has shades of "All About Eve," centers on a former movie star who lives with her daughter and lets an obsessed fan into their lives. Tickets for the reading start at $75 and can be purchased by calling 212-460-5475 or visiting nytw.org. If you're feeling lucky, you can go to todaytix.com for a shot at winning $25 seats in the CheapTix digital lottery. Wouldn't that be marvelous?

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

