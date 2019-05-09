THE SHOW "In Residence on Broadway: Rain"

THE DEAL Rain, a Beatles tribute band that played Broadway in 2010, has joined this summer’s “In Residence” series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the release of “Abbey Road.” Rain will present “The Best of Abbey Road Live!” — which will include songs from other Beatles albums — from July 16 to 21. A news release touts that Rain has “mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance.”

THE SHOW "1776"

THE DEAL The crowd-pleasing 1969 musical about the debates leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress, will be revived in spring 2021 by the Roundabout Theatre Company (which previously presented “1776” in 1997). The production will be directed by Diane Paulus and will play multiple regional theaters first including American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, where Paulus is the artistic director. In 2016, City Center Encores! presented “1776” in modern dress and with colorblind casting.

THE SHOW "Hillary and Clinton"

THE DEAL Lucas Hnath’s new play depicting Hillary Clinton (Laurie Metcalf) and Bill Clinton (John Lithgow) during the 2008 presidential primaries, will hold a special midnight performance on May 16. In recent years, midnight performances have also been offered by “Three Tall Women” and “A Doll’s House, Part 2," both of which also starred Metcalf and were produced by Scott Rudin.

THE SHOW "The Ferryman"

THE DEAL Jez Butterworth's Tony-nominated drama has been named best play by the Drama Critics Circle. Other winners that were announced include “What the Constitution Means to Me” as best American play and “Tootsie” as best musical. Special citations were given to Off-Broadway’s Irish Repertory Theatre; Page 73, a company which specializes in assisting young playwrights; and the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s Yiddish-language production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”