Entertainment

 Ralph Macchio, James Caan star in new podcast playlet set on LI

Ralp Macchio, left, and James Caan play father

Ralp Macchio, left, and James Caan play father and son in "House of Louis" on "The Pack Podcast." Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File; AP Photo/Thibault Camus

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"The Karate Kid" is teaming up with Sonny Corleone.

Huntington native Ralph Macchio and "Godfather" star James Caan star together in "House of Louis," the latest episode of "The Pack Podcast" that premiered on Thursday. The seven-minute comedy, which also stars four-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason, takes place on Long Island following a visit to the Corona, Queens, home of jazz great Louis Armstrong.

The playlet was written by Eugene Pack, who is best known for creating the popular stage production "Celebrity Autobiography," in which performers read excerpts from celebrity memoirs by adding their own comic spin. Pack also created and hosts the online series which presents new episodes each Thursday to benefit The Actors Fund, the nonprofit organization that provides services to those in need in the entertainment industry.

Macchio, 59, has been busy since 2018 as the star of "Cobra Kai," the Netflix series in which he plays a grown-up version of his "Karate Kid" character, Daniel LaRusso. "House of Louis" also marks a reunion for Caan, 81, a former Hofstra University student, and Mason, 79, who co-starred in the 1979 movie "Chapter Two."

The actors join an impressive list of performers who have appeared in episodes of "The Pack Podcast" including Long Island's Christie Brinkley, Justin Long, Lewis Black, Stockard Channing, Martin Short, Annette Bening, Sarah Jessica Parker, George Wendt and Jason Priestley.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

