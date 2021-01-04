TODAY'S PAPER
'Ratatouille' whips up $1M for The Actors Fund

Woodmere teen Andrew Barth Feldman is one of

Woodmere teen Andrew Barth Feldman is one of the stars of "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical." Credit: Shelby Knowles

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The ingredients have all come together for "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical": Not only is the show a hit with online audiences, but since premiering Friday, it has raised more than $1 million for The Actors Fund.

"I am thrilled that we’ve begun the New Year with this seismic event that is clearly providing so much joy," said Joseph P. Benincasa, president and CEO of The Actors Fund in a statement. "Our gratitude goes to the producers, creators, performers and everyone in the TikTok community who came together so quickly to make it all happen so wonderfully."

"Ratatouille" features a notable cast, including Wayne Brady, Titus Burgess, Adam Lambert and Woodmere teen Andrew Barth Feldman, who starred in "Dear Evan Hansen" in 2019.

Based on the 2007 Disney animated film about a rodent named Remy in Paris who longs to be a chef, the seed for the musical was planted back in August when a TikTok user posted a video for Em Jaccs' song "Ode to Remy." From there, composers Daniel Mertzlufft and Rocky Paterra join forces and whipped up an entire "Ratatouille" musical. Other TikTok users created set designs for the musical, which has become a social-media sensation that even got its own Playbill on Nov. 21.

"Ratatouille," which was presented by the theatrical production company Seaview, began streaming for 72 hours at 7 p.m. Friday with tickets going for just $5 at ratatouiscal.com. The show is one of many virtual benefits that have been presented for The Actors Fund, the nonprofit organization that provides services from health care to financial assistance to those in the entertainment industry.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

