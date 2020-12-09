TODAY'S PAPER
TikTok's 'Ratatouille' musical to benefit Actors Fund on Jan. 1

"Ratatouille" tells the story of a rat with aspirations of being a French chef. Credit: Walt Disney Co./ Everett Collection

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Things are really cooking for "Ratatouille."

On Wednesday, it was announced that Seaview, the Tony Award-winning production company behind "Slave Play," will present "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical" as a benefit for The Actors Fund on Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. The filmed concert performance will then be available for streaming for 72 hours.

The event is the latest development in a social-media effort to bring the show to Broadway. News of "Ratatouille" has been simmering for a while, starting in August when a TikTok user posted a video for Em Jaccs' song "Ode to Remy." The song was a love ballad about the Disney film's main character, a rodent with dreams of becoming a French chef.

It didn't take long for New York-based composer Daniel Mertzlufft, who was the genius behind another TikTok sensation, "Grocery Store: The Musical," and his friend, Rocky Paterra of "I’m An Accountant" TikTok fame, to join forces, and voila!, an entire "Ratatouille" musical was created. Other TikTok users created set designs for the musical which has become a social-media sensation that even got its own Playbill on Nov. 21.

"Finding new outlets for creative collaboration has never been more imperative than it is right now. We can’t wait to share what these remarkable creators have dreamt up, which will now allow them to benefit other artists through the vital work of The Actors Fund," said Greg Nobile, CEO of Seaview, said in a statement.

Tickets for the show are $5 and can be purchased at TodayTix.com. Proceeds will go to The Actors Fund, the nonprofit organization that provides services from health care to financial assistance to those in the entertainment industry. Bon appetit!

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

