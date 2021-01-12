TODAY'S PAPER
'Ratatouille' rakes in $2M for The Actors Fund

Wayne Brady was among the stars of "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical." Credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Audiences gobbled up "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical" to the tune of $2 million.

The Actors Fund announced on Tuesday that the show, which streamed from Jan. 1-4 and had an encore performance on Sunday, hit the $2 million mark in ticket sales, making it the most successful fundraiser in the organization's history. The show, which starred Wayne Brady, Adam Lambert, Tituss Burgess, André de Shields and Woodmere's Andrew Barth Feldman, reached 350,000 viewers over the four performances.

Proceeds from the event will be used by The Actors Fund to provide services from health care to financial assistance to those in the entertainment industry who have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

