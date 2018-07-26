WHO Lin-Manuel Miranda

THE DEAL Miranda, his family, “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller and the Flamboyan Foundation have banded together to form an arts fund for Puerto Rico, to be known as the Flamboyan Arts Fund. All profits from the upcoming limited run of “Hamilton” in Puerto Rico In January, with Miranda playing the title role for the first time in more than two years, will go to the fund. The press release announcing the creation of the fund detailed how arts organizations on the island were severely affected by Hurricane Maria. “I cannot stand idly by and watch Puerto Rico’s arts and culture scene suffer,” Miranda said in a statement.

THE SHOW "Red"

THE DEAL Michael Grandage’s recent London production of “Red” starring Alfred Molina as Abstract Expressionist painter Mark Rothko, will be screened in movie theaters in North America on Nov. 7. Molina originated the role in the 2010 Broadway production. “Red” explores the relationship between Rothko and his fresh-faced assistant, who delve into debates over the purpose and meaning of art while working in Rothko’s dimly lit studio in 1958.

THE SHOW "Hair Live!"

THE DEAL Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, who directed the 2009 Broadway revival of the rock musical, will serve as co-director of “Hair Live!” on NBC in May, working alongside Alex Rudzinski (“Jesus Christ Superstar”). In a statement, NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt declared “we have the dream team.” The Broadway revival of “Hair” starred Gavin Creel, Will Swenson and Caissie Levy.THE SHOW "Oedipus at Colonus"

THE DEAL The gospel musical retelling of the Greek tragedy “Oedipus at Colonus” featuring an African-American cast will be revived by the Public Theater (in association with the Onassis Foundation) at the Delacorte Theatre in early September for six free performances. Created by avant-garde director Lee Breuer, the work played Brooklyn Academy of Music in 1983 and Broadway in 1988 (with Morgan Freeman playing the Messenger). Oedipus will be played collectively by the Blind Boys of Alabama, a gospel group that has existed since 1939.