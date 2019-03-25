Regina Spektor coming to Broadway

She's been called "our generation's Joni Mitchell" (Esquire magazine) and a "pop eccentric" (Rolling Stone). Now Regina Spektor can add Broadway star to the list. The singer-songwriter is the latest artist announced for this summer's "In Residence on Broadway" series, produced by Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG. She'll play the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre June 20-26; "In Residence" will launch with Yanni, scheduled for May 28-June 2.

"I am so inspired," said Spektor in a statement, noting that she would work to bring theatrical elements into her typical concert. "I'm revisiting all the songs I've ever written," said Spektor, noting that some hadn't been performed since her days of playing bars and open mic nights. The singer, who was born in the Soviet Union, also hinted that there might be "special guests."

Spektor's most recent album is "Remember Us to Life." Her work has appeared everywhere from "The Hamilton Mixtape" to the Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black" (she wrote that earworm of a theme song "You've Got Time"). Presale begins Tuesday at ticketmaster.com, with the general sale starting Friday at 10 a.m.