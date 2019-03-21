TODAY'S PAPER
Richard Thomas to play Shostakovich in Stony Brook

Richard Thomas will play composer Dmitri Shostakovich in

Richard Thomas will play composer Dmitri Shostakovich in "Shostakovich and the Black Monk: A Russian Fantasy" at Stony Brook's Staller Center on April 12. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions / Jenny Anderson

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Once he was John-Boy (for those who remember “The Waltons”), but since then Richard Thomas has gone on to bigger things, including a Tony nomination for "The Little Foxes" in 2017 and playing an F.B.I. counterintelligence director on the FX series “The Americans.” And now, he'll take on the role of a revered Russian composer.

Thomas will portray Dimitri Shostakovich in “Shostakovich and the Black Monk: A Russian Fantasy" April 12 at Stony Brook University’s Staller Center. Created by two members of the Emerson String Quartet — writer-director James Glossman and violinist Philip Setzer — the unusual collaboration of music and theater explores the composer’s 50-year obsession with trying to create an opera from Anton Chekhov’s “The Black Monk.”

The multimedia presentation features an ensemble of seven actors, including Jeffrey DeMunn (“The Walking Dead”) as Josef Stalin. The Grammy-winning quartet, which is in residence at Stony Brook, will perform in the piece (presumably some of the music will be by Shostakovich). Tickets are $48 and can be ordered by calling 631-632-2787 or visiting stallercenter.com.

Barbara

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

