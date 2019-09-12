THE SHOW "Mrs. Doubtfire’

THE DEAL Rob McClure, who plays Adam Maitland in “Beetlejuice,” has landed the title role in the upcoming stage musical adaptation of the 1993 movie comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which will receive its regional premiere in Seattle in November. David Josefsberg (“The Prom”) will take over as Adam in “Beetlejuice” beginning Sept. 24. “Mrs. Doubtfire” will have direction by Jerry Zaks (“Hello, Dolly!”) and songs by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick (“Something Rotten!”).

THE SHOW "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

THE DEAL Ari’el Stachel, a Tony Award winner for “The Band’s Visit,” will play Joseph in a one-night-only 50th anniversary concert production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical. The performance, which will be presented by Manhattan Concert Productions, is set for Feb. 17 at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall and will be directed by Michael Arden and include a 200-person chorus. Past MCP productions at Lincoln Center have included “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” “Crazy for You,” “The Secret Garden” and “Parade.”

THE SHOW "Mack and Mabel"

THE DEAL Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha will play filmmaker Mack Sennett and actress Mabel Normand in the City Center Encores! revival of Jerry Herman’s 1974 flop musical from Feb. 19 to 23. The pair previously played the same roles as part of “Hey, Look Me Over!,” a 2018 Encores! production that consisted of songs and scenes from several rarely seen musicals. City Center also announced that Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kate Baldwin will star together in Kurt Weill’s 1948 concept musical “Love Life,” which will be the second Encores! show of the new season and run March 18-22.

THE SHOW "jazz singer"

THE DEAL “The Jazz Singer,” historically remembered as the first full-length film containing synchronized sound, will be reconceived in “jazz singer,” a so-called “theatrical interrogation” at Manhattan's Abron Arts Center from Sept. 24 to Oct. 6. Director-actor Joshua William Gelb and composer-actor Nehemiah Luckett created "jazz singer," which will explore racial and immigrant identity and the evolution of the Lower East Side. Gelb previously wrote a reimagining of “The Black Crook,” a massive 19th century melodrama that is often cited by historians as an early step in the development of the American musical.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

DERREN BROWN: SECRET The master illusionist/mentalist is a popular star in his native England. Now he bring his special talents to Broadway in his one-man show opening Monday at the Cort Theatre, Tickets, from $49, at 212-239-6200, telecharge.com.