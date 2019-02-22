THE SHOW "Broadway Bounty Hunter"

THE DEAL Songwriter Joe Iconis, whose sci-fi teen musical “Be More Chill” opens March 10, will soon have another show running in New York. The LI native's “Broadway Bounty Hunter,” a musical comedy inspired by 1970s exploitation films, will play a limited run at the Greenwich House Theater (currently home to “Freestyle Love Supreme”) beginning July 9. It will star Annie Golden (“Orange Is the New Black”) as a struggling actress who finds a new line of work as a bounty hunter tasked with capturing a South American drug lord.

THE SHOW "Porgy and Bess"

THE DEAL The Metropolitan Opera announced its 2019-20 season this week, which will include a new production of the Gershwins’ American folk opera, which has not been performed at the Met since 1990. Other shows on the slate include Philip Glass’ “Akhnaten,” Alban Berg’s “Wozzeck,” George Frideric Handel’s “Agrippina” and Richard Wagner’s “Der Fliegende Hollander.” In an attempt to better accommodate audiences, the new season will include 16 Sunday matinees. Performers will include Paulo Szot, Plácido Domingo, Anna Netrebko and Roberto Alagna.

THE SHOW "House of 1,000 Corpses"

THE DEAL Horror film director and heavy metal musician Rob Zombie is interested in turning his 2003 debut film into a Broadway musical. In an interview on “Larry King Now,” Zombie described “House of 1,000 Corpses” as “kinda campy in a weird way” and suggested that “the movie would translate well” as a modern musical comedy “because it’s just ridiculous.”

THE SHOW "Waitress"

THE DEAL Shoshana Bean is about to begin her shift in the hit musical. The actress, who last appeared on Broadway in 2006 as Elphaba in "Wicked," will replace Stephanie Toms as Jenna, the waitress and master pie maker, beginning March 18. Bean, who recently appeared as Cee-Cee Bloom in a new musical adaptation of "Beaches" and released the jazz album "Spectrum," will appear in the show through May 12. — Daniel Bubbeo