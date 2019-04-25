TODAY'S PAPER
'Rock of Ages' returning for 10th anniversary

"Rock of Ages," which had a nearly six-year

"Rock of Ages," which had a nearly six-year run on Broadway, will be back this summer at New World Stages. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Don't stop believing, "Rock of Ages" is getting an encore.

The jukebox musical featuring classic rock songs by Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi and more returns to New York this summer in a 16-week, 10th anniversary production at New World Stages beginning June 19. The Tony-nominated musical about a couple of Los Angeles rock star wannabes opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009, starring Constantine Maroulis, and ran for more than five years, closing on Jan. 18, 2015.

The musical has played all over the world, including the Las Vegas Strip and on Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway. In 2012, a film featuring Tom Cruise (who did his own singing), Bryan Cranston and Alec Baldwin was released.

No word yet on casting for this summer's Off-Broadway run, but the original production team has signed on. Kristin Hanggi will direct, with Kelly Devine doing the choreography. Tickets for the show, which runs through Sept. 29, are available through Telecharge

